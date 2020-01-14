ESCO: Two women wanted for stealing from Sacred Heart Hospital

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women were captured stealing multiple items from Sacred Heart Hospital on November 24, 2019.

They then went on to several other Escambia County locations to use the stolen items.

ESCO sent out this tweet to help locate the two women seen stealing items from Sacred Heart.

Call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or ESCO at 436-9620 with any information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

