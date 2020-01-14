ESCO: Two women wanted for stealing from Sacred Heart Hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women were captured stealing multiple items from Sacred Heart Hospital on November 24, 2019.
They then went on to several other Escambia County locations to use the stolen items.
ESCO sent out this tweet to help locate the two women seen stealing items from Sacred Heart.
Call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or ESCO at 436-9620 with any information.
LATEST STORIES:
- Arkansas governor defends decision to accept new refugees
- Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream
- CAUGHT ON CAM: Teacher allegedly mistreats special needs child
- COSMETIC CONCERN: Popular face mask brand causing burning and discomfort for users
- Champs! LSU finishes No. 1 in AP Top 25 for third time