ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Update (10:21 pm): The missing endangered man has been found. According to a post on The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, he is safe and has been located.

44-year-old Terry Antonio Robinson, was last seen Sunday, June 23, at about 3:30 p.m., in the 100 block of Old Corry Field Road. He was wearing blue shorts, blue shirt with white stripes, and white Nike shoes.

If you see Terry Antonio Robinson, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.