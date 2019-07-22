ESCO releases name of 3-year-old girl shot and killed by her father

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies have released the name of the 3-year-old girl shot and killed by her father Saturday afternoon. Deputies say the girl’s name is Cherish Jackson. Neighbors on the street say she was a sweet little girl who did not bother anyone, and they are shocked 22-year-old Terrace Jackson could shoot his own daughter.

Lakesha Ball lives right next door.

“She was happy, playing, outgoing, just like all the other kids,” Ball said. “It’s just a sad situation.”

Deputies say Jackson’s father told people he was taking Cherish to the store when he shot her and then himself. Deputies say he was pronounced dead on scene. Cherish later died.

“It’s tragic,” Ball said. “Like I said, the little girl will be missed. She always use to be playing around here or whatever. Nothing like this ever happens in our neighborhood.”

Cherish’s family announced on Facebook they will be hosting a candlelight vigil at Bayview Park at 7:30pm Monday night.