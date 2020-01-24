ECSO: Multiple arrests made in burglary ring, one suspect still wanted

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — ECSO says they made 17 arrests in relation to a burglary ring.

Most of those arrested are juvenile suspects.

Salathel Hernandez, 20-years-old, is still wanted by ECSO.

ECSO took to its Facebook page to provide more details in regards to the case:

