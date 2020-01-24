ECSO: Multiple arrests made in burglary ring, one suspect still wanted

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) want to see the Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola on December 6, 2019, recognized.

They sent a letter to Secretary of Defense, Dr. Mark Esper, and the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas B. Modly, urging the Navy to bestow the Navy Distinguished Civilian Medal with Valor to the Naval Air Station Police Officer wounded in the line of duty. They're also asking the Office of the Secretary of Defense to award the Secretary of Defense Medal of Freedom to the responding Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. The letter also requests that those service members wounded in the attack receive the Purple Heart.

This is a copy of the letter:

Dear Secretary Esper and Acting Secretary Modly: