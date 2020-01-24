ECSO: Multiple arrests made in burglary ring, one suspect still wanted

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — ECSO says they made 17 arrests in relation to a burglary ring.
Most of those arrested are juvenile suspects.
Salathel Hernandez, 20-years-old, is still wanted by ECSO.
ECSO took to its Facebook page to provide more details in regards to the case:
LATEST STORIES:
- Activists flood National Mall in D.C. for annual ‘March for Life’
- 97K gallons of red wine spill into creek near vienyard
- PHOTOS: Super Bowl teams wrap up local practices before Miami trip
- Birmingham fined over panels around Confederate monument
- McGill-Toolen students March for life in Washington D.C.