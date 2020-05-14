ECSO: Man wanted after shooting at person who cut him off in traffic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who shot at a person who accidentally cut him off in traffic.

On May 13, 2020 deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at a gas station in the 8600-block of Pine Forest Road. The victim told deputies that William David Nicholson II, fired two shots at the victim, after the victim accidentally cut the suspect off in traffic. Nicholson, fired one shot into the victim’s driver’s side window and fired the other shot into the structure surrounding the gas pumps. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the head and was taken to a local hospital.

At the time of the incident, Nicholson was reported to be driving a green KIA SUV type vehicle bearing Florida license plate number Z93OUE. Nicholson, is a 27-year-old white male with red hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

A warrant for Nicholson’s arrest has been issued and he is charged with aggravated battery, firing a weapon in public, deadly missiles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief. Nicholson’s bond was set at $71,000. Nicholson also has an unrelated felony warrant for his arrest for dealing in stolen property.

If you have information regarding William Nicholson’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (850) 433-STOP (850-433-7867) or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

LATEST STORIES