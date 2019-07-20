ESCO: Man shot at home in Cantonment

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE: A man was shot in Cantonment Saturday afternoon.

His injuries were non-life threatening.

Deputies initially interviewed a man who was the ex-husband of the victim’s spouse.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said details were revealed, and the ex-husband was released and no charges were filed.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Original story

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in Cantonment.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Hanley Downs Drive at about 11:30 a.m.

Deputies say a shooter went to the residence of his ex-spouse and shot the former spouse’s current husband.

The husband suffered non-life threatening injuries.

ECSO took a man into custody. His name has not been released.

It is an ongoing investigation.

