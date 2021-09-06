Escambia, Santa Rosa schools release COVID numbers update

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Two northwest Florida school districts released their latest COVID-19 case numbers.

The Escambia County School District and Santa Rosa County District Schools updated the latest case numbers for staff and students.

Escambia County School District

Escambia County schools changed the way it reports positive cases on Sept. 3. The new total number includes both confirmed and unconfirmed positive cases.

In the last 14 days, Escambia County Schools reported 645 confirmed and unconfirmed cases among students. The district has 1,672 students in quarantine who have not tested positive.

For staff, Escambia County Schools reported 63 confirmed and unconfirmed positive cases in the last 14 days. The district has two staff members in quarantine who have not tested positive.

Santa Rosa County District Schools

Santa Rosa County schools report 604 students and staff are positive for COVID-19. 124 are showing symptoms and 550 have been exposed, according to the District’s latest report.

Navarre High School has the most positive cases in the District, with 194.