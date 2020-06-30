Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 cases spike to highest single-day total

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are seeing record daily cases of COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 191 cases of COVID-19 were reported 191 cases in Escambia County Monday. Santa Rosa County had 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

These cases are a part of spike in cases in Florida. More than 6,000 new cases were reported Monday.

Escambia County now has 1,952 cases since the pandemic began. Santa Rosa County has had 593 cases since the pandemic began.

