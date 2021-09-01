Escambia deputy involved in rollover crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A crash between a pickup truck and an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SUV caused the deputy’s vehicle to roll over along Blue Angel Parkway.

At 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, the deputy was traveling in emergency mode along Blue Angel Parkway. Once the deputy approached U.S. 98, the vehicle collided with an F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck had a green light and the driver’s view of the sheriff’s vehicle was blocked by other stopped vehicles.

The collision caused the deputy’s SUV to roll over in the roadway.