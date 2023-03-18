Even though it’s only February it’s starting to feel like Summer on the Gulf Coast.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A report from Stacker has named Gulf Breeze as the zip code with the most expensive homes in the Pensacola area.

Stacker used data from Zillow to find out what area has the most expensive homes in the Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent metro area. The zip codes were ranked by Zillow’s home value index for homes in October 2021.

32561, Gulf Breeze, has the most expensive homes in the area with a typical home value of $617,163. The one-year price change shows an increase of 20% and the five-year price change shows an increase of 55.5%.

The other zip codes are ranked as follows:

32561 (Gulf Breeze) 32566 (Navarre) 32563 (Gulf Breeze) 32507 (Pensacola) 32571 (Pace) 32533 (Cantonment) 32502 (Pensacola) 32577 (Molino) 32503 (Pensacola) 32583 (Milton)

Homes in the Milton zip code were typically $233,686.