PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of teenagers organized and led a discussion Monday night on gun violence and mental health.

The Youth Summit Board held the meeting at the Brownsville Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall were there to take part in the discussion.

Many of the children were affected in some way by gun violence. WKRG News 5 has reported on several shootings involving teenagers recently. This group wants to do something to prevent more tragic shootings.

“This is honestly important for me because I, myself, and other youth need to be heard,” said Aolani O’Neal. “That is the main thing. Our voices need to be heard and we need to be front and center in our community so that we can be the change in our community.”

Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May told the youth if they organized it, he would try to get decision-makers in the room.

“I think that gun violence directly correlates to mental health, it correlates to poverty, it correlates to a loss of hope,” said May. “I hope today will be the start of a living room conversation.”

Monday night’s meeting was the first of its kind led by youth. They hope this is just the beginning of an important discussion to curb violence.