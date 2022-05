ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A yard debris fire spread Thursday afternoon into the woods destroying a barn, boat and a truck.

It was an “all-hands-on-deck” situation, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The fire spread into the woods on Rustic Lane just east of the Dog Track Road and Highway 98 intersection.

The wind caused the original fire to spread. The fire started Thursday, May 5 at 2:45 p.m. and it took about an hour to get it under control.