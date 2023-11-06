PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The musical “Xanadu” is set to highlight the 2023 Pensacola Foo Foo Festival this weekend.

The Tony Award-nominated musical will take the stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

Show dates and times:

Friday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2:30 p.m.

About the show:

Margie Timmons will direct the production, which is based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie that is also titled “Xanadu.” That movie featured Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly.

“Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it’s 1980!),” the event news release stated.

“But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Xanadu Pensacola website.

‘Xanadu Jr.’

Dixon School of Arts & Sciences will perform a similar production called “Xanadu Jr.” on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, both 7 p.m., at Pensacola State College.

“Xanadu Jr.” will showcase Dixon After Hours Performing Arts Academy students across Escambia County.

The local and Broadway professionals who will perform in “Xanadu” are working with the students in vocals, acting and dance training ahead of the performance.

