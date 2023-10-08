PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A World War II B-17 Bomber called “Yankee Lady” will provide an immersive adventure at the Pensacola Aviation Center.

About B-17 Bombers

B-17 Bombers are considered one of World War II’s iconic airplanes.

The B-17 is also known as the Flying Fortress. In World War II, they were heavy four-engine bombers that served the US Army Air Force, and were known for their dangerous daylight missions over Germany.

“Yankee Lady” is one of just three that exist across North America; it was not used in combat missions.

If you go

The 30-minute experience — available 3-5 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 — costs $525 per person.

On the ride, passengers will be able to visit the nose, flight deck, bomb bay, radio room and waist gunnery section.

Fast Facts about the B-17 Yankee Lady

Here’s a snapshot of the B-17, according to the Yankee Air Museum website: