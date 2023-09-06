PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — When her ex-boyfriend broke into her house and attacked her, a Pensacola woman texted her family for help. Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies said her brother showed up and shot the man.

Deputies responded to Pine Forest Road on Sept. 5. That’s where they found a 26-year-old man shot to death, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

Investigators believe the 26-year-old broke down the door of his former girlfriend’s home and once inside hit her several times. Investigators believe that’s when she texted the family for help. Her brother and others answered the call.

When the brother arrived, he and the 26-year-old started arguing, according to ECSO. Investigators said the 26-year-old pulled a gun, cocked it and aimed it at the brother. Investigators said that’s when the brother shot the man twice.

ECSO said there are no charges but that the investigation continues.