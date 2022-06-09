PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department officials confirmed a woman’s body was found near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park.

Officers said she was found by a city worker who was cutting the grass. The death of the woman is currently being classified as suspicious. The park is located near Alcaniz Street and Main Street.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.