ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for questioning after a man was found shot in Escambia County.

Lajoyce Patrice Miles is wanted for questioning after deputies found a man’s body Thursday, June 23 at the 3700 block of James Street, near Mobile Highway. Deputies were called to investigate after receiving reports of a dead body. Deputies found the man’s remains and believe he was shot several times.

Miles is only wanted for questioning about the homicide. If you have any information about Miles’ whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.