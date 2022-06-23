Alyssa Blackburn, 22, is wanted for fraud, dealing in stolen property and petit theft according to Facebook post from the ESCO.

ESCAMBIA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of fraud.

Alyssa Blackburn, 22, is wanted for fraud, dealing in stolen property and petit theft according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

No other information was given at this time. Officials urge you to contact ESCO at 850-435-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.