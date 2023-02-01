ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot while at a stop sign on Pace Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue Wednesday night.

Sgt. Melony Peterson said the passenger of a “dark colored vehicle” fired shots at the victim’s car striking the windshield and passenger window.

The victim was shot in the face but the wound is non-life-threatening, according to Sgt. Peterson.

No additional information on the suspects is available. Sgt. Peterson said two people were in the car where the shots came from.