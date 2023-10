PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are searching for a person who shot a woman Friday afternoon in Pensacola.

According to officers, the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Hayne Street and Jordan Street. Officers are in the area searching for the shooter.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

WKRG is working to gather more information and will update this story soon.