PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after shooting a woman in the neck late Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon, aggravated battery and two counts of firing a weapon.

According to the arrest report, deputies were called to a shooting at the 5500-block of Chimes Way in Pensacola around midnight. Deputies said upon arrival they found a woman lying on the floor bleeding from her neck. She was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital.

One of the witnesses told deputies that he was in his residence getting ready for bed when he heard a loud knock on his door and on several windows around the house. The victim told the witness not to open the door and to just call 911. Johnson showed up at home after getting into an argument with the victim.

The witness said Johnson began beating on the door until the victim opened it. The witness said he heard Johnson say, “Let me in or I’m going to kill you,” and that the victim told Johnson the cops were on their way and Johnson replied, “I know they coming for me, I was just watching them.”

The witness then said he heard a loud pop noise and witnessed the victim grab her neck and take a couple of steps backward, falling to the floor. According to the arrest report, Johnson began running down the driveway and southbound down Chimes Way. The witness said he followed Johnson down the driveway and Johnson turned around and began firing a handgun at him. Deputies said three shell casings were found in the roadway.

Two other witnesses gave a statement that matched the first witness’s statement. Deputies said a records check of Johnson revealed five felony convictions with the most recent of Oct. 2019. Johnson was placed under arrest and booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $41,000 bond.