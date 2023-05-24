PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man they believe shot a woman in her vehicle Wednesday morning.

ECSO said Kobie Jenkins, 44, will be charged with attempted homicide. ECSO said Jenkins also had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

ECSO said they responded to a shots fired call at about 7:07 a.m. at the 7200 block of Lillian Highway. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman in a vehicle with what looked to be gunshot wounds, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. ECSO detained Jenkins and took him to jail.

A photo provided by ECSO shows what looks to be a bullet hole in the windshield of a vehicle. That photo was taken in the parking lot of a Family Dollar at the corner of West Fairfield Drive and Lillian Highway.