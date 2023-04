WEST PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in the head Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to a home on Potomac Drive in West Pensacola. A woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in the head.

Investigators are looking for a suspect. This is an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information becomes available.