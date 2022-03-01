ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida judge sentenced one woman to 20 years in prison for the killing of an Ensley teen back in 2020.

Kristian Nealy Ard was sentenced for the death of a 16-year-old Dakota Kersey. The teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, which caused severe injuries. The teen was declared brain dead, taken off their ventilator and pronounced dead.

Ard, who was with him at the time of the shooting, called 911, but did not tell dispatch about the gun or his gunshot wound to the head. Ard also made false statements to local law enforcement about the teen’s death, according to a news release from the Florida state attorney’s office.

Investigators found a gun in Ard’s purse along with a spent shell casing hidden in the bottom of her cigarette pack. The gun was confirmed to be the weapon used to kill the teen. The shell casing was also from the shooting. Investigators also found Clorox wipes, which were used to clean the crime scene, according to the 2020 arrest report.

In addition to the stolen gun found in Ard’s purse, “Cocaine, Marijuana, THC cartridges, ammunition, counterfeit currency, alcohol and drug paraphernalia” were all found in Ard’s vehicle, according to the release.

Ard entered a plea deal for the crimes of:

Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell

Manufacture, or Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Sell

Manufacture, or Deliver, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Sell

Three counts of Manufacture, or Deliver, Tampering with Evidence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Child

False Report to Law Enforcement

Possession of Alcohol by a Person under 21

After Ard serves 20 years in the Florida Department of Corrections, she will serve 10 years of probation.