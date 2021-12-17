Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2020 DUI manslaughter case

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a manslaughter and DUI charge that resulted in the death of one person back in 2020.

Theresa B. King was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison by a Florida circuit judge for the charges of DUI Manslaughter and DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury for a crash that happened on June 20, 2020.

King was driving on the wrong side of the road on Interstate 10 near the Florida-Alabama state line, which caused a head-on collision with another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was killed and the passenger was seriously injured.

King was found to be under the influence of alcohol and Xanax at the time of the crash. Troopers also found a bottle of wine inside her vehicle while investigating.

King must serve a minimum of four years in prison before her release can be discussed. King’s drivers license will also be revoked for the rest of her life.