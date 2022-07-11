Woman dies of Fentanyl overdose in Escambia Co. jail, cellmate charged with homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman with homicide after another inmate overdosed inside the county jail.

Pamela Schwarz was charged after deputies believed she smuggled Fentanyl into the Escambia County jail. ECSO said Schwarz shared a bag containing Fentanyl and Parafluorofentanyl, two dangerous opioids, with other inmates.

Schwarz offered the 52-year-old woman some of her Fentanyl. Both took the powder, but the woman had “an adverse reaction” to the drug, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons.

While she overdosed, Schwarz put the woman in her bed and flushed the drugs. Simmons said the woman was found “unresponsive” several hours later.

Schwarz was charged with:

Homicide

Smuggling contraband

Drug possession

Destroying evidence

Schwarz was not given a bond, according to Simmons.