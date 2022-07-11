ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman with homicide after another inmate overdosed inside the county jail.
Pamela Schwarz was charged after deputies believed she smuggled Fentanyl into the Escambia County jail. ECSO said Schwarz shared a bag containing Fentanyl and Parafluorofentanyl, two dangerous opioids, with other inmates.
Schwarz offered the 52-year-old woman some of her Fentanyl. Both took the powder, but the woman had “an adverse reaction” to the drug, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons.
While she overdosed, Schwarz put the woman in her bed and flushed the drugs. Simmons said the woman was found “unresponsive” several hours later.
Schwarz was charged with:
- Homicide
- Smuggling contraband
- Drug possession
- Destroying evidence
Schwarz was not given a bond, according to Simmons.
