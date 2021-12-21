Woman loses home to fire; one of nine red bulbs added in ‘Keep The Wreath Green’ campaign

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One of nine residential fires reported this month in Escambia County happened at an elderly woman’s home less than two weeks before Christmas.

Mary Siewert, 92, lost everything inside her home on 77th Avenue in Myrtle Grove.

“I noticed on the group Facebook page that there was a fire on 77th, and I was like ‘Oh dear, let me go check on Ms. Mary’,’ so we ran up here, and it was her house,” Kim Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski, Siewert’s friend, says the community has come together to help her.

“I’ve just been so proud of the neighborhood,” she said. “All of Myrtle Grove has been wonderful. They have come together pretty much furnished her apartment in a week’s time.”

She still needs some furniture and a washer and dryer, but Kim and others are thankful Siewert wasn’t home when the fire started. She was placed in a hotel for a few nights until she was able to get a nearby apartment. Siewert’s church family at Family Baptist Church is raising money to help her through GoFundMe. After the fire, Siewert cannot find her 15-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

If you’d like to donate to Siewert, you can contact her through Ms. Lewandowski at (205) 446-8041.

This is one of nine residential fires in Escambia County in the past three weeks.

Each firehouse has a wreath outside as part of the “Keep The Wreath Green” campaign. Each time there is a residential fire with damage, they replace a green bulb with a red bulb. Escambia County Fire Rescue is also posting tips every day on its Facebook page in an effort to keep the wreath green during the month of December.

In 2020, there were 10 red bulbs total.