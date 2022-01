ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one woman has died from a fire at Palafox and Hickory streets.

Escambia County Deputies are investigating a fire that broke out on Jan. 19 at a homeless encampment in Pensacola.

One man was also injured in the fire but is expected to survive.

No word on what caused the fire. WKRG News 5 will continue to provide you with updates as the story develops.