PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received information that Angela Hernandez hid her vehicle in the backyard of a home on Durand Avenue. Hernandez had active warrants for probation violations pertaining to a DUI and an active warrant for driving while her license was suspended.

She has fled from deputies three times in the past four months and all of the traffic stops were called off because of her reckless driving, according to deputies.

They arrived at the home on Durand Avenue and she tried to run away before she got into her hidden behind a fence and almost ran a deputy over, according to the arrest report. The high-speed chase lasted for more than two miles and came to an end near Sunrise Dispensary at 2122 West Nine Mile Road. Deputies did a PIT maneuver but Hernandez regained control of her vehicle in the parking lot and crashed into a parked car. Deputies then tried to pin her vehicle against a curb. As it was moving, Hernandez got out and was struck by a deputy’s patrol car.

Her driver’s license has been suspended with 13 prior convictions for driving while her license was suspended and fleeing and eluding, according to the arrest report.

She was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart by ambulance, treated, then booked into the Escambia County Jail. While in the ambulance, a deputy found a glass smoking pipe with narcotic residue hidden inside her bra.

Hernandez is in jail without bond.