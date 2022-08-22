Woman dies of Fentanyl overdose in Escambia Co. jail, cellmate charged with homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County grand jury indicted a woman for murder after her cellmate was found dead from a drug overdose in July.

Pamela Faye Schwarz was indicted for the murder of Shirley Barney, her former cellmate who overdose inside the Escambia County Jail. Investigators believe Schwarz smuggled Fentanyl into the jail.

Schwarz then shared the drug with Barney, who began to overdose. Instead of calling the guards, Schwarz tucked Barney into bed and flushed the drugs.

Law enforcement found Barney several hours after the overdose. Barney was found “unresponsive” several hours later, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. Barney was pronounced dead May 24, 2022.

Schwarz was indicted for several charges including:

First Degree Murder by Unlawful Distribution of Drugs

Introduction of Contraband Into a County Detention Facility

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Schwarz’s indictment is a formal accusation of crime, meaning she has not been found guilty of the charges. Currently, Schwarz is being held without bond, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.