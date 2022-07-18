PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car Monday afternoon.

The woman was crossing West Cervantes Street near “S” Street at about 4 p.m. when she was hit by a car traveling westbound, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

She was not walking at a light or in a crosswalk, police say. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

West Cervantes Street is currently undergoing pedestrian safety improvements after several fatalities in recent years.