ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said they are looking for a person who ran over a woman and killed her Monday night.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle was in the outside northbound lane on North Pace Boulevard. The woman was walking northbound on the sidewalk on the east side of North Pace Boulevard. At some point, the woman started walking in the outside lane. The vehicle hit her with the right front part of the car, which sent her flying back in a northeastern direction.

She landed on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver fled the scene, still driving down North Pace Boulevard. Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement agency.