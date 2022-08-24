ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records.

William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the building and were advised that a black male was on the porch holding the victim hostage with a knife against her throat. Upon arrival, the deputy said he observed a black male leaving the front yard of the residence, but it was not the man with the knife and that the man with the knife was still inside, in the garage.

The victim said in the arrest report that Johnson had entered her home without permission, armed himself with a knife and grabbed her by the face before making threats of suicide by cop. The victim said on Aug. 17, Johnson was served a writ of possession, stating that he could not be on the premises without permission from the owner. However, on the day of the incident, he came to the home and let himself in through an unlocked front door. The victim said he grabbed a silver handled kitchen knife and stood over her while telling her that he would take her hostage and make the police kill them both. He continued to argue and yell before going to the garage, according to the arrest report.

After making several attempts for Johnson to come out of the house, deputies said they entered the home, and tried again to order Johnson to get out of the garage. The deputies then entered the garage and they said they observed Johnson standing up on several boxes and tools inside the garage. Deputies said Johnson would not comply with verbal commands, so he used a tazer and took Johnson into custody.

Johnson was placed under arrest and booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $52,000 bond.