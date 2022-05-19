PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Crew members on a Frontier plane heading from Denver to Orlando landed a plane with one more passenger than they had when taking off.

A woman went into labor during the middle of a flight headed from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport. Captain Chris Nye said that Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo was, “exemplary” and “calm” while helping to deliver the baby. “Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” said Nye.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Pensacola International Airport to get medical care for the woman and baby. Nye said, “The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft.”

The mom used Sky as the baby’s middle name since she was born in the sky.