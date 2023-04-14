ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was booked into the Escambia County jail Thursday morning on several drug related charges, according to an arrest report.

Hayley Leigh Conlin, 32, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug equipment and destroying evidence, according to the jail log.

According to the arrest report, an off duty deputy was contacted by Loss Prevention for a retail theft at a Walmart. An employee told the deputy a Black male and white female, later identified as Conlin, were not ringing up all of their items.

Through CCTV footage, the man was seen giving a “hand full of clothes to the female and she only rang up three of the items.”

Conlin and Jarvis Johnson were detained by the deputy at the exit of the Walmart. They were escorted to the Loss Prevention office. Conlin started digging in her purse and threw two syringes on the floor and had another in her lap.

While walking to the patrol car, Conlin then threw .5 grams of cocaine onto the ground. Conlin then told the deputy the syringes contain Cocaine.

“She had three syringes, one with 24 units of cocaine and one with 10 units of cocaine,” reads the arrest report. “The third syringe was emptied.”

Conlin has since been released from the Escambia County Jail.