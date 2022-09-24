ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in regard to a domestic violence-related homicide that happened Friday, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Adolph Gable, 39, was charged with second-degree murder.

Upon arrival to the 700-block of Truman Avenue, deputies said an adult female victim with stab wounds was pronounced deceased. The name of the female has not been released at this time.

