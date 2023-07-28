ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Jessica Bortle has been found guilty of battery and child abuse in the case of Jasmine Singletary, her special needs daughter who died in a hospital in 2021.

At the time of Jasmine’s death, police with the Pensacola Police Department said Jessica killed Jasmine in her hospital room. Police said on July 8, 2021, Jasmine was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart by Bortle for an infection. Jasmine lost consciousness and died once at the hospital despite life-saving measures, according to police.

The medical examiner at the time found Jasmine had suffered “major internal injuries to her ribs and liver.” Police said these injuries were not present when Jasmine arrived at the hospital.

An arrest report said Bortle admitted to hurting Jasmine after an argument about color crayons. Bortle allegedly slammed a hospital table into Jasmine’s abdomen and leaned on the table.

Bortle was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter. A jury Friday found her guilty of battery, a lesser charge of manslaughter and child abuse, a lesser charge of aggravated child abuse.