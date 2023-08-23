ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with ECSO were called to the 12000 block of Scenic Highway Wednesday morning for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Facebook post said a suspect had been taken into custody. They have not released the suspect or victim’s names. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call ECSO or Crime Stoppers.