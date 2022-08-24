ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Deputies said they were called to Hampton Road for a shots fired complaint. One witness said she just arrived at the home to pick up her mom and brother. While sitting in her car, she saw a heavy-set man with dark clothing and a black cloth wrapped around his arm. The woman said Williams was knocking on the door of the home when he noticed her sitting in her car.

The woman told investigators that Williams walked around to the front of the car, and waived at her to get her attention. She said Williams then went to the passenger side of the door and began banging on the window while yelling.

The woman said her brother opened the door of the home. Williams walked up to the home and forced his way in after a struggle with the man. The woman she heard Williams make threats to physically harm her brother and her mother, who was also inside the home.

The mother told investigators she was in fear for her and her son’s life, so she retrieved her black and pink Bersa Thunder .380, for protection. She said her son shoved Williams out of the home onto the front doorstep but Williams didn’t give up. Williams started to approach the door when she fired a warning shot into the ground. The mother said she never directed the firearm at Williams.

Deputies later arrived on scene and took Williams into custody. Deputies said Williams appeared to be intoxicated and combative. Williams was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for an injury that occurred in an unrelated incident. While at the hospital, deputies said Williams continued to be belligerent and unruly, threatening to throw a physician through the wall.

Based on an investigation by another deputy, it was determined that the mother was acting in self-defense and was not charged for firing her weapon.

Williams was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $117,000 bond.