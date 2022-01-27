ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — A woman in Pensacola, Fla. has been arrested after a domestic dispute that left a man with injuries to his face, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Shannon Galloway, 48, allegedly chased a man through a home with a knife in one hand and a frying pan in the other.

When officers arrived on the scene they entered the home to find a fire getting out of control quickly. The fire department was called in and the fire was safely put out. There was no one inside the home during the fire, but many animals were removed once the fire department determined the fire was too dangerous for anyone to stay in the home.

When the man arrived at the house after officers arrived, he was restrained due to his panicking. Galloway is said to have yelled at the man that she was going to kill him and proceeded to hit him several times in the face.

Galloway and the victim had previously been in an argument because Galloway was angry that the victim had not been spending enough time with her. Galloway has been charged with Arson first-degree, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and Criminal Mischief.