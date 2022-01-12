Woman charged with DUI, child neglect after falling asleep in drive-thru

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI after Escambia County deputies say she fell asleep in a drive-thru with a child in her back seat.

Serena Reid Turner, 25, was charged with DUI and child neglect without bodily harm.

Escambia County deputies responded at about 7 p.m. Tuesday to a drive-thru and found Turner “actively sleeping” inside her Kia Soul, according to an arrest report. A child was found in the back seat not properly secured in her carseat.

The car was still in drive.

The drive-thru’s specific location is redacted in the report due to the victim being a child, according to the state attorney’s office.

Deputies say they found a “burned marijuana cigarette” in the Kia’s center console. The report says Turner failed a society test but did not have alcohol in her system.

She later provided a urine sample that was submitted into evidence. Deputies believe she was under the influence of a chemical substance.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Turner remained in the Escambia County jail on a $6,000 bond.

