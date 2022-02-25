PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been accused of driving under the influence with two children in her truck after she crashed into another truck in December.

Alissa Peck, 25, is charged with DUI and child neglect. She was arrested Wednesday after police received test results showing her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

The driver of a Toyota utility vehicle said he was hit head-on by a gray Dodge Ram. When officers arrived on scene, they found Peck in the Ram unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel. The fire department arrived on scene and administered Narcan to Peck and she slowly became conscious.

A woman driving behind Peck said she witnessed her braking at random intervals on Cervantes Street and driving off of the road when she turned onto 12th Avenue.

Officers on scene found two small children in the back seat and beer in the back floorboard. They found a cold, recently opened Bud Light can and a 12-pack that appeared to be missing five cans.

The fire department removed a loaded and chambered Luger pistol from a holster under the steering wheel.

Peck was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail.