PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested in California for a murder that happened at an Inn in Pensacola, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Mandie Lee Banales-Walsh, 44, was arrested in Riverside, California. She is accused of a murder that happened on Aug. 30, 2022, at the Budget Inn on West Cervantes Street.

Banales-Walsh will be extradited back to Pensacola.