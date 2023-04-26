ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is behind bars in Escambia County for allegedly attacking a nurse while at a psychiatric unit within the West Florida Hospital on April 22, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Davan Royster, 27, was booked into jail at around 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25. She is charged with two counts of battery of emergency medical provider, one count of attempted battery of emergency medical care provider and is being held on a $7,500 bond.

According to the arrest report, deputies were called to the hospital on Saturday, April 22 for a battery complaint. A registered nurse told the deputy she works in the unit and Royster was in a secluded room called “The quiet room” due to her behavior.

When the nurse went into to check on Royster, she punched the nurse in the chest. The nurse then left the room to get away from Royster. The nurse told the deputy she wanted to press criminal charges, but she denied EMS treatment.

Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on Tuesday, April 25. The deputy was shown video surveillance footage from the incident.

The deputy said they “observed a physical altercation between Royster and the medical staff.” Also caught on camera was Royster attempting to hit the nurse several times while they were trying to close the door.

The deputy was then told Royster was in the emergency room and was being restrained “to prevent her from attacking medical staff members.”

The deputy took Royster into custody without incident. Royster’s court date is set for May 19.