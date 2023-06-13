ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly lit a woman on fire last Tuesday, according to a Facebook post made by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The post said Darneque Jones, 24, allegedly poured lighter fluid on a woman and lit her on fire.

On June 6, deputies were called to Holsberry Road for a report of an armed disturbance. Deputies arrived and found a woman with “significant burns on her arms, neck, and back.” The woman was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The post said Jones had previously been in an argument with the woman before throwing the lighter fluid on her and setting her on fire. Jones was arrested on June 12 and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.