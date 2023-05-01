Warning: Graphic details may be disturbing to some readers.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after three pit bulls attacked and killed a man in Escambia County in February, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to a home on Feb. 24 after a man was attacked by dogs.

This is where the details get graphic. The arrest report said when deputies arrived they saw the man lying on the ground with both ears detached, along with his nose and left eye detached. He had multiple bleeding abrasions to his right and left arms.

A witness told deputies she and the man were walking up the road around 10 p.m. when the three dogs came across the yard and onto the driveway. The dogs then surrounded the man and were heard grunting. The woman then went into a home to put her purse away and when she returned she found the man on the ground and the dogs attacking him.

The witness said she started screaming at the dogs to get off and she saw the woman who owned them. That woman was identified as Kathleen Taylor, 35. Taylor then allegedly screamed that the dogs were not hers and she got into a car and left.

Taylor was arrested and booked for Homicide-Negligent Manslaughter Monday morning.