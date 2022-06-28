PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola homeless woman is accused of stabbing a man with a knife.

The man said Tavonnanesha Washington flagged him down for a ride on Sunday, June 26. She asked for money and he said he gave her the only $20 he had. He said she pulled out a folding knife and started cutting him and demanding more money, according to the arrest report.

He fought her off by swinging jumper cables at her and he said she stabbed his tire before leaving the scene.

Deputies found her nearby and arrested her.

Washington is in the Escambia County Jail on a $31,000 bond.