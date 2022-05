WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after she was accused of setting a dumpster on fire outside a convenience store.

Rachel Rigsby, 33, is charged with arson and felony criminal mischief.

Deputies said she set fire to a dumpster Monday, May 5 at the EZ Save Food Mart on Gulf Beach Highway in Escambia County. She was seen on video setting the fire and walking away, according to the arrest report.

Currently, Rigbsy is in jail on a $4,000 bond.