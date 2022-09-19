Woman accused of lighting Circle K employee on fire will not stand trial

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The woman accused of setting a Circle K employee on fire will not stand trial, according to court records.

Following a psychological evaluation, Betty McFadden, 30, was deemed mentally unable to stand trial. McFadden was charged with attempted murder after one woman was set on fire in March of 2022.

Escambia County deputies said McFadden walked into a Circle K off Massachusetts Avenue and North W street carrying a canister of gas. McFadden poured the gasoline on the store clerk Joie Hellmich.

The mother of two was doused in gasoline and chased around the store with matches. Hellmich was then set on fire. Another employee was burned while trying to help put the fire out.

McFadden was told to stop panhandling outside the store before attacking Hellmich, according to deputies. McFadden met the requirements for hospitalization and is being committed to a facility at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee.

The status of the case could change if McFadden is declared mentally fit to stand trial. The Florida Department of Children and Families will oversee this decision if McFadden’s case is brought up.

If declared mentally fit, the case could be re-opened, according to the documents.