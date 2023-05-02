ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and LSD were found in a bedroom where she was staying with her children, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with ECSO executed a search warrant at a home on March 3 where Amber Chauncey, 28, had been staying with other two other women. When deputies arrived, they knocked on the door but received no answer. They then entered the home. Two people inside one of the bedrooms and were removed from the home.

Inside one of the bedrooms, the arrest report said deputies found:

3 black digital scales with powdery residue from the closet (field tested positive)

mixed miscellaneous pills (not controlled substances) inside 2 pill bottles in closet

Master Card with Chauncey’s name on it containing powdery residue

baggie containing a quantity of fentanyl (3.4 grams) from the closet (field tested positive)

pink in color tray with methamphetamine residue on it (field tested positive)

black digital scale and 4 capped syringes on the pink tray

quantity of methamphetamine from the tray (field tested positive)

miniature money LSD from pink tray (field tested positive) – less than a gram

quantity of marijuana from jewelry box (2.3 grams)

cigar box containing multiple quanitites of methamphetamine (field tested positive)

2 quantities of fentanyl (field tested positive)

Altogether, a total of 69.2 grams of methamphetamine were found along with 6.9 grams of fentanyl. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a “potentially lethal dose.”

Deputies executed a search warrant on Chauncey’s phone and, according to the arrest report, found texts to multiple people about the prices and quantity of the drugs. They believe Chauncey was dealing drugs.

While the search warrant was being executed on the home, other ECSO deputies witnessed Chauncey get into a grey Jeep with a child. Deputies followed the car in an unmarked vehicle and pulled it over when they noticed the car did not have a left taillight. Chauncey was the passenger in the car. The driver agreed to a search of the car.

Inside, deputies found multiple clear baggies and a powdery residue on the floorboard of the driver’s side. They also found a Sunkist can with a piece of balled-up tin foil inside.

Chauncey was arrested and charged with child neglect, trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana.